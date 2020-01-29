Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Short Interest Update

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 109,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. 14.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:LOAN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,663. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.27. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $6.73. The stock has a market cap of $60.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.32.

Separately, Aegis reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.