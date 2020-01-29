Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marcus in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.59. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Marcus from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley downgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $925.53 million, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Marcus has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $45.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Marcus by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 33,711 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,101,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 157,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

