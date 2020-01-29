Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $271.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

MLM stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.39. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $175.76 and a 1 year high of $281.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.46. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

In other news, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 1,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $260.23 per share, for a total transaction of $260,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,240,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 119.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 391,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,361,000 after acquiring an additional 213,292 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9,809.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,955,000 after acquiring an additional 150,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,722,000 after acquiring an additional 72,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 52.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

