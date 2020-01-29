MasTec Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,672 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,935% compared to the average volume of 121 put options.

In related news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,778.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,947,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,536,000 after purchasing an additional 139,490 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,957,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,998,000 after purchasing an additional 35,049 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,919,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,988,000 after purchasing an additional 30,639 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 618,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,127,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 452,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,297,000 after purchasing an additional 62,462 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $74.00 price target on MasTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on MasTec from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

NYSE MTZ traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $58.21. The stock had a trading volume of 316,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.70. MasTec has a 1-year low of $40.51 and a 1-year high of $73.71. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.36.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.14. MasTec had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MasTec will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

