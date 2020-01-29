Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Match Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Match Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.33.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $83.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.35. Match Group has a twelve month low of $51.35 and a twelve month high of $95.32.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.73 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 293.15% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Match Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Match Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

