Maxim Group Upgrades Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Hold

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Maxim Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Loop Capital lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.38.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $317.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. Apple has a 52-week low of $154.11 and a 52-week high of $323.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,392.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $297.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 28.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,156 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $312,813,000 after acquiring an additional 800,232 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 10.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,191,529,000 after acquiring an additional 494,862 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,144,877,000 after buying an additional 302,917 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.