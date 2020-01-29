Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Cowen

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.69% from the stock’s previous close.
MXIM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.09.
MXIM opened at $62.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average of $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 7.08. Maxim Integrated Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73.
In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $1,155,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $121,859.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,549 shares of company stock worth $4,294,898. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 60.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 58.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Maxim Integrated Products
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.
