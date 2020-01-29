Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Cowen

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.69% from the stock’s previous close.

MXIM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.09.

MXIM opened at $62.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average of $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 7.08. Maxim Integrated Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $1,155,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $121,859.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,549 shares of company stock worth $4,294,898. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 60.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 58.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

