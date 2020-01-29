McCarthy & Stone PLC (LON:MCS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.50

McCarthy & Stone PLC (LON:MCS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from McCarthy & Stone’s previous dividend of $1.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

MCS stock traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 155.70 ($2.05). The company had a trading volume of 742,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The company has a market capitalization of $836.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49. McCarthy & Stone has a 12-month low of GBX 121.40 ($1.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 159.90 ($2.10). The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 147.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 143.10.

In related news, insider Gill Barr purchased 7,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £9,944.10 ($13,080.90).

Several analysts have commented on MCS shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of McCarthy & Stone to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 137 ($1.80) to GBX 154 ($2.03) in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 166 ($2.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 148.67 ($1.96).

McCarthy & Stone Company Profile

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

