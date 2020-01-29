MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 317.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. Bank of America started coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

NYSE MKC traded up $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.39. 454,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,569. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.25. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12-month low of $120.06 and a 12-month high of $174.58.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.