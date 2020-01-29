MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lowered its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,776 shares during the period. MCCORMICK & CO /SH makes up about 1.1% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $7,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,386,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,485,000 after buying an additional 85,607 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

NYSE MKC traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.18. The company had a trading volume of 24,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,569. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a fifty-two week low of $120.06 and a fifty-two week high of $174.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.79 and its 200 day moving average is $164.25.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

