Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 80.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 9.9% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 40.4% during the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 233,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,058,000 after buying an additional 67,094 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 35.8% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.12.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski purchased 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $210.39 on Wednesday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $173.41 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $159.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.42.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.