Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Mechel PAO from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Mechel PAO in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mechel PAO from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mechel PAO has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.30.

NYSE MTL opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. Mechel PAO has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $3.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mechel PAO by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,150,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Mechel PAO by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 774,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 304,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mechel PAO by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 663,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mechel PAO by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the period. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mechel PAO Company Profile

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates, as well as offers sea, rail, and motor transportation logistics services to third parties.

