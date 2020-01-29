Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.08 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock traded down $1.76 on Wednesday, reaching $76.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,440. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $48.60 and a 52-week high of $89.44.

In other news, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 3,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $256,935.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,003,279.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $428,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,563 shares in the company, valued at $22,506,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $2,069,498 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRCY. Canaccord Genuity restated a “positive” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

