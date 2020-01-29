Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $190-200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.30 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.09-2.13 EPS.

NASDAQ MRCY traded up $2.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,521. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $48.60 and a 12 month high of $89.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.73.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $177.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. BidaskClub raised Mercury Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.43.

In other Mercury Systems news, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $256,935.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 258,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,003,279.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $925,750.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $2,069,498. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

