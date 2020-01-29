Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Meridian Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ EBSB traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.50. 15,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,823. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average is $19.00. Meridian Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $20.86.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $47.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 23.00%. Equities analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meridian Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,510 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.