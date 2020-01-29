Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Short Interest Update

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the December 31st total of 2,150,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 513,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Shares of MTH stock traded down $2.36 on Wednesday, reaching $68.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,472. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.09. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $37.83 and a 1 year high of $76.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 856.1% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 45,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 40,452 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.76.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

