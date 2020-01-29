Meritage Portfolio Management Buys Shares of 551 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,886.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 356,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,745,000 after purchasing an additional 338,794 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8,496.4% in the 4th quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 66,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65,932 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 845.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,622,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 771.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 27,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,964,000.

MDY opened at $374.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.02. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $328.72 and a 12 month high of $383.41.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

