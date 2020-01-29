Meritage Portfolio Management Has $382,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.54. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.26 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

