Meritage Portfolio Management Raises Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 159.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,939,000. WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,175,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,864,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,586,000 after purchasing an additional 272,735 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,819,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 646,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,913,000 after purchasing an additional 96,468 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $78.06 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $63.33 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.17.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

