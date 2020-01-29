Meritage Portfolio Management Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,368 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.2% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Farmers National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 56,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 18,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.50 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $126.10 and a 52 week high of $150.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $390.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.