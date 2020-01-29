Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Trading 0.2% Higher

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.66, 28,684 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 26% from the average session volume of 22,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Metro Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

