MetroCity Bankshares Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:MCBS)

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ MCBS traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.65. 11,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,279. MetroCity Bankshares has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $19.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $455.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCBS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of MetroCity Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.

