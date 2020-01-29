M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $10.20 Million in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 206,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,198,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

RCI opened at $50.94 on Wednesday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.94 and a 52-week high of $55.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.66.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RCI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities raised shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.