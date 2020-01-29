M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $17.33 Million in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 59,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,326,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,633,000. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 102,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its stake in Lam Research by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 67,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.37, for a total value of $556,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total transaction of $3,852,830.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,759 shares of company stock worth $14,449,763 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

LRCX opened at $301.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.43. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $163.60 and a 52-week high of $316.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $313.00 price target (up previously from $261.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $194.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.05.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

