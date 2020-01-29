M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $11.15 Million Investment in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 285,827 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,147,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FL. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Foot Locker by 432.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 364.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 80.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 19.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.92. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $68.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Foot Locker from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.90.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

