M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,463,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,031,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $872,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 427,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $88,533,000 after acquiring an additional 197,690 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 766,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,868,000 after acquiring an additional 154,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 428,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,573,000 after acquiring an additional 129,544 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS opened at $242.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $180.73 and a 12-month high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JMP Securities raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.53.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

