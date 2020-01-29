M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes $13.85 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 234,799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $13,853,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,581,027,000 after acquiring an additional 338,005 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,106,086 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $171,798,000 after acquiring an additional 212,891 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,951,028 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $107,911,000 after acquiring an additional 348,718 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,920,291 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $104,982,000 after acquiring an additional 412,903 shares during the period. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,831,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $101,317,000 after acquiring an additional 23,111 shares during the period. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WBA opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $74.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

WBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.