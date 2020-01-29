Michael Hill International (ASX:MHJ) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Michael Hill International Ltd (ASX:MHJ)’s stock price was down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.67 ($0.47) and last traded at A$0.68 ($0.48), approximately 6,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.69 ($0.49).

The business has a fifty day moving average of A$0.69 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.60. The stock has a market cap of $252.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

About Michael Hill International (ASX:MHJ)

Michael Hill International Limited owns and operates retail jewelry stores, and provides related services in Australia, New Zeeland, and Canada. The company operates its stores under the Michael Hill brand name. Its stores offer bracelets and bangles, earrings, pendants and necklaces, rings, watches, gifts, and collections.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Michael Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michael Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.