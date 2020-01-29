Micromines (MICRO) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded up 177.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Micromines has a total market capitalization of $26,524.00 and $23.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Micromines has traded down 61.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Micromines token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Crex24 and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.63 or 0.03088631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193149 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029329 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00120830 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Micromines Token Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 tokens. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken . The official website for Micromines is micromines.co . The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines

Buying and Selling Micromines

Micromines can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Micromines should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Micromines using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

