Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,225 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.0% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 213,456 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,662,000 after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 64,309 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 240,799 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,292,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.60. 12,946,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,706,190. The company has a market cap of $1,262.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.17 and a fifty-two week high of $168.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $168.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.