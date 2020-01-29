Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Announces Earnings Results

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 7.77%.

NASDAQ:MPB traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $26.01. 106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,154. The company has a market capitalization of $235.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $29.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.11.

MPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

