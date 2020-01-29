Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Announces Earnings Results

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 7.77%.

NASDAQ:MPB traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $26.01. 106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,154. The company has a market capitalization of $235.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $29.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.11.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

MPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.