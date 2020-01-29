Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Middleby from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Middleby from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wellington Shields lowered Middleby from a gradually accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.50.

NASDAQ:MIDD traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,459. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.05. Middleby has a 52-week low of $105.77 and a 52-week high of $142.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.88 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.55%. Middleby’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Middleby will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.24 per share, with a total value of $50,500.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at $154,147.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,667,000 after acquiring an additional 43,929 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 2.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,534,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,380,000 after acquiring an additional 31,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,283,000 after acquiring an additional 15,319 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 25.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 442,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,737,000 after acquiring an additional 88,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 3.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 398,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,437,000 after acquiring an additional 12,498 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

