Mindexcoin Tops One Day Volume of $3,809.00 (MIC)

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. Mindexcoin has a total market cap of $311,202.00 and $3,809.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mindexcoin has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. One Mindexcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.24 or 0.03098847 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00192845 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00029754 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00120594 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. Mindexcoin’s official message board is medium.com/mindexcoin . The official website for Mindexcoin is mindexcoin.com . Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mindexcoin Token Trading

Mindexcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mindexcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mindexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

