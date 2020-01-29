Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Trims Stock Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management cut its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,250 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Ormat Technologies comprises approximately 1.2% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management owned approximately 0.80% of Ormat Technologies worth $30,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 42.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,969 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Byron G. Wong sold 1,460 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $112,434.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,108.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Roberts Christopher acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,957 shares of company stock worth $927,059. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ORA shares. Roth Capital lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $80.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.57. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $82.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.11 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

