Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Equities researchers at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:MFG traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.98. 137,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 99.17 and a beta of 1.13. Mizuho Financial Group has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Cairns Brett 103,092 shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,866,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,257,000 after buying an additional 132,375 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 13,575 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 86,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 16,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

