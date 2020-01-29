Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Short Interest Up 42.7% in January

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,300 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the December 31st total of 253,900 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.28. 2,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.58. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $53.15.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $65.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.05 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 13.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 154.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 61.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 63.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCRI shares. BidaskClub cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

