Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,137 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,021,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,747,000 after acquiring an additional 222,832 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,391,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,264,000 after acquiring an additional 220,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,345,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,308 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,534,166. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.50. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $56.72. The stock has a market cap of $79.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.91%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

