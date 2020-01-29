Monetha Price Reaches $0.0093 on Exchanges (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Monetha token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC, Mercatox and Binance. Over the last seven days, Monetha has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Monetha has a market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $155,878.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.09 or 0.03167762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00193823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00121647 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Monetha

Monetha was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Monetha

Monetha can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Kucoin, CoinExchange, Binance, Mercatox, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

