Moneytoken (IMT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.08 Million

Moneytoken (CURRENCY:IMT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, Moneytoken has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. Moneytoken has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $104,233.00 worth of Moneytoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moneytoken token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, Coinsuper and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moneytoken alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.55 or 0.03151374 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010741 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00194078 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00028449 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00121394 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Moneytoken Profile

Moneytoken’s total supply is 19,155,705,310 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,430,337,527 tokens. Moneytoken’s official website is moneytoken.com . Moneytoken’s official Twitter account is @MoneyToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Moneytoken is medium.com/@moneytoken

Buying and Selling Moneytoken

Moneytoken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinsuper, LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneytoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moneytoken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moneytoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moneytoken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moneytoken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.