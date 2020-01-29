Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Short Interest Update

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the December 31st total of 935,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently commented on MNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.92 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.22 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In other news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. acquired 17,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $255,517.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,960 shares of company stock worth $280,930 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 96,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 133,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 24,976 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

