Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust (LON:MTU) Shares Up 1.2%

Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust Plc (LON:MTU) shot up 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 144.50 ($1.90) and last traded at GBX 142.75 ($1.88), 243,969 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,664% from the average session volume of 13,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141 ($1.85).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 138.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 119.16. The stock has a market cap of $238.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 38.84 and a quick ratio of 38.84.

Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust Company Profile (LON:MTU)

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (MUSCIT) is a closed-ended investment trust and investment company. The Company’s investment objective is capital appreciation through investing in small quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or traded on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) and to achieve relative outperformance of its benchmark, the Numis Smaller Companies Index (excluding investment companies) (NSCI).

