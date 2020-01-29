Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1,348.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,685 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,847,743,000 after buying an additional 1,623,768 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2,073.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 573,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $97,103,000 after buying an additional 547,493 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 17,788.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 487,229 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Honeywell International by 75.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 568,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,241,000 after buying an additional 243,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $35,289,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $180.00 price target on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.42.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $1.94 on Wednesday, hitting $177.40. 655,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,423. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.50 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

