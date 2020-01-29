Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Buys 4,984 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 71.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 75.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of CHD traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.89. 13,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,367. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.64 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.57 and a 200-day moving average of $73.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.10.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Church & Dwight to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.81.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,623.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.