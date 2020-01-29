Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,412 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $6,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,323.5% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.91. The company had a trading volume of 27,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,441. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.78 and a 200-day moving average of $121.87. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $110.52 and a 12-month high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

