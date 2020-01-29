Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,874 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 2.7% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $27,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 64,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 50.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,283,688. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.28. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $15.16.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

