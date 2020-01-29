Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Invests $4.56 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 102,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $90,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $43.36. The stock had a trading volume of 267,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,115,471. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average of $42.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.98 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.