Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Reduces Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,687 shares during the quarter. Estee Lauder Companies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $16,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,202,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 25,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $702,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 16,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total value of $3,033,454.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,621,216. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EL. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.62.

NYSE:EL traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $199.40. The company had a trading volume of 15,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,367. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.89 and a 200 day moving average of $195.77. The company has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $130.29 and a 1 year high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

