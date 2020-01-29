Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 2,385 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,011 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 86,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Intuit by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Intuit by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,398,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $5,574,897.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,606.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total value of $58,618,414.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 549,985 shares in the company, valued at $141,742,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.53.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $285.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,538. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $270.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.69 and a 1 year high of $295.77. The company has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.