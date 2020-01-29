Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 90 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $375.02. 87,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,839. The company has a fifty day moving average of $375.17 and a 200 day moving average of $359.02. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $328.72 and a 12 month high of $383.41.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

