Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 328 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 228,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 1,052.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 137,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 125,554 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPL by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in PPL by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in PPL by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 175,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

In other news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total transaction of $13,025,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $466,211.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,423.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 790,664 shares of company stock valued at $26,840,754. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $36.63. 22,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,861,246. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day moving average is $32.51. PPL Corp has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.51.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.75%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Macquarie raised shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.79.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.